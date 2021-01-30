Leni shares favorite rom-com movies while in quarantine

By RAYMUND ANTON﻿IO



Romantic comedies from the 1990s dominate Vice President Leni Robredo’s list of favorite rom-com movies in English.



She shared the new list while in her last leg of required quarantine before getting swabbed this weekend. She’s in quarantine before undergoing another RT PCR test as part of her office’s health protocols after several trips to Laguna, Quezon Province, and the Bicol region.



While hoping to be back in the office on Monday, Robredo humored her followers who requested a “slum book” type of post from her. She earlier posted on Facebook a list of the books she read and her favorite Korean dramas.



“The days flew very fast. I thought that with our required quarantine, I would have a lot of time on my hands. But there was a lot of catching up to do and it’s the weekend already,” Robredo said.



“I had two very engaging nights after I posted my list of books and list of Filipino movies and k-dramas I watch. Thank you all for your suggestions.”



Robredo shared that she received a “long list of requests” to do during her quarantine. However, seeing as she “got busy with work the whole day,” she only had time to do the easiest request: a list of favorite rom-com movies.



The vice president seems to be a fan of the 1990s time in Hollywood when light-hearted romantic comedies dominated the movie houses. Among her most favorites are the remakes of Love Affair (Warren Beatty and Annette Benning) and Sabrina (Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond).”



Robredo said she liked the remakes better than the original movies.



Others are You’ve Got Mail, While You Were Sleeping, Parent Trap, Notting Hill, Two Weeks Notice, and When Harry Met Sally. She failed to mention if the Parent Trap she was referring to was the 1961 film with Hayley Mills or the 1998 film with Lindsay Lohan.



Robredo also updated her followers about the new books she’s reading—one is Our Time is Now by Stacey Abrams and another is The Truths We Hold by US Vice President Kamala Harris.



The latter was a free download from an app called Audible where one can download audiobooks. As she was entitled to one free audiobook upon signing up, she opted for Harris.

