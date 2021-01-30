Obiena finishes fifth, but betters PH mark

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

EJ OBIENA

Olympic-bound pole vaulter EJ Obiena bettered his own Philippine record in finishing fifth in the tough Karlsruhe World Indoor Tour Meeting Friday in Germany.

Obiena cleared 5.62 meters to surpass his mark of 5.43m which he posted at the 18th International Pole Vault Meeting in Potsdam, Germany in 2017.

The 25-year-old PH bet attempted to clear 5.72m in the 10-player event but failed.

Two-time Olympic medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France captured the gold medal with 5.95m, while Americans Matt Ludwig and Cole Walsh settled for silver and bronze with 5.80m and 5.72m, respectively.

Germany’s Toben Blech came in fourth with 5.72m.

Obiena is expected to be busy in the indoor season as part of his preparations for the 201 Tokyo Olympics set late July.

He has been training extensively under Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov in Italy.

comments