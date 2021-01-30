Pacquiao demoted as ‘Champion in Recess’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANNY PACQUIAO

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Manny Pacquiao was stripped of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super championship belt early Saturday and was relegated as “Champion in Recess” due his inactivity.

The surprising decision was made by the organization’s Championships Committee, claiming it can strip a champion even if the reason is beyond his control aside from legal and medical.

“Pacquiao won the Super Champion belt in July 2019 when he defeated American Keith Thurman, however, he has not defended the belt since then,” the WBA said through its website.

Cuban boxer Yordenus Ugas was promoted as the new welterweight Super Champion on account of being more active, having fought in September last year.

In particular, WBA cited rules C14 and C22-24 as reasons to strip Pacquiao of his crown.

“The WBA, according to its rule C.14, dictates that champions and their teams are required to know the WBA rules and regulations. Rule C.22-24 states that when a champion is unable to defend the belt for medical, legal or other reasons beyond his control, he may be named champion in recess. The medical reasons must be documented before the WBA Medical Committee, while the legal reasons must be evidenced before the legal director and the Championships Committee,” said WBA in a statement.

But the Pacquiao camp was unfazed, saying it won’t diminish his reputation – not even a bit.

“There are certain fighters that need no belts and Senator Pacquiao is one of the very few,” Sean Gibbons, who heads the Pacquiao-owned MP Promotions.

There were previous reports that Pacquiao is returning to the ring in May, probably against Ryan Garcia.

Garcia, 22, is eager to test Pacquiao.

Also, stripping Pacquiao of his title, according to Gibbons, will not factor in his future fight, claiming the Gensan idol remains a major draw.

However, some sectors hit out at WBA’s decision, saying the boxing body was “insensitive” as Pacquiao has been very busy helping the government contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Even if the senator fights without a title at stake, fans are still going to see him fight,” added Gibbons.

Pacquiao clinched the regular WBA title with a win over Argentine Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur three years ago and defended it by beating Adrien Broner in Las Vegas two years ago.

The decision of WBA to strip Pacquiao of his crown leaves the country with just champions – John Riel Casimero, Jerwin Ancajas and Pedro Taduran.

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson also issued a statement, saying Pacquiao will always remain as “People’s Champion.”

‘’They can take away all his championship belts but they cannot erase his 12 major world titles in eight different weight divisions record. Nobody even comes close. He is and will always be the People’s Champ,’’ Lacson said. (With a report from Mario Casayuran)

comments