Itigil na ang paninigarilyo
BY RICA CRUZ
Doc Rica,
I decided to take birth control pills. Ito ay dahil sexually active kami ng boyfriend ko at dahil irregular ang aking menstrual cycle. Ang gusto kong malaman ay kung nakakaapekto ba ang paninigarilyo with the efficiency ng pills. I am in the process of wanting to quit smoking pero hindi pa ako ganun kasuccessful. Gusto ko lang malaman if my continuous smoking is putting me at risk of getting pregnant. Salamat!
White Outlet
Hello White Outlet,
Congratulations for taking the step to take pills for your sexual health and protection. I hope na maging hiyang ka with the method you chose kasi merong mga instances when oral contraceptives are not the most convenient or comfortable method for contraception. Maganda din ang iyong urge to quit smoking. Mahirap and challenging din na tumigil sa paninigarilyo especially kung may katagalan mo na itong ginagawa.
Walang conclusive evidence na nagsasabing ang paninigarilyo ay positive or negative when it comes to its effects to birth control efficiency. Pero ang combination ng estrogen containing birth control and smoking ay may bigger health risks. Ang paninigarilyo kasi ay nakakapagpababa ng estrogen levels sa iyong katawan. Ito din ay nakakapagpa-cause ng increased blood pressure at heart rate. Nagkakaroon ito ng straining effect sa iyong blood vessels kaya naman mas mataas ang risk to develop heart disease or strokes.
Kung ititigil mo ang paninigarilyo altogether, mas maraming health benefits kang makukuha than just reduced efficiency of birth control. Pwede kang pumunta sa isang health center to consult kung paano ang pinakamadali at komportableng paraan para makatigil ka sa iyong paninigarilyo. Magandang bantayan ang ating health hindi lamang sexually but overall as well. I believe that with a sound body, mas may chance tayo to enjoy our sexual relationships. Enjoy and always be safe!
With Love and Lust,
Doc Rica
*
Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/ TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.
