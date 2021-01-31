On Perez going to SMB, Dyip gov insists it was legitimate trade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The trade of CJ Perez (center)to SMB has created a storm of controversy.

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Terrafirma Governor Bobby Rosales said he respects the opinion of fans following the team’s stunning decision to trade rising star CJ Perez to San Miguel Beer.

However, the team official asked that people also respect the Terrafirma decision.

“That’s understandable, napapatunayan lang natin kung gaano ka-passionate angPilipino sa basketball. Mahal nila ang basketball, but samin we look at it positively,” said Rosales when he appeared Saturday on the weekly sports shot The Chasedown on One PH channel over CignalTV.

“We encourage them in conversation about issues, it is a healthy situation when fans engage the PBA, the players and the teams. Sa amin we respect their opinion… parati tayo magkakaron ng deperensya, and there will always be two sides to any issue.”

“Paki-usap lang namin, ang appeal sa lahat… I mean it is legitimate trade. Huwag na lang sana lagyan ng kulay or slant or anggulo sa istorya. Nai-present na namin trade proposal, their will be a process, so let the process work,” he added.

In a move that shocked the local basketball world, Terrafirma dealt Perez to the Beermen in exchange for the No. 8 pick in the PBA Rookie Draft on March 14 with players Matt Ganuelas Rosser, Russel Escoto and Gelo Alolino.

The deal is now with the trade committee of the PBA Commissioner’s Office for approval.

The 6-foot-2 Perez is one of the sought after players from the college ranks following his MVP campaign in the NCAA, where he helped Lyceum back-to-back finals stints

Columbian Dyip – now Terrafirma – made him the No. 1 overall pick back in 2019 and he won Rookie of the Year honors in 2020. In both his freshman and sophomore campaigns, he led the league in scoring with averages of 20.8 points in 2019 and 24.4 points in 2020 during the last PBA ‘bubble’ tournament.

There was anticipation and high expectations on Terrafirma this coming season considering its holds the top pick. Add that talent with Perez, as well as Isaac Go, the team’s top pick in 2020, the Dyip – to many league observers – would form a solid unit.

Rosales said that the option of letting Perez play with Go and whoever is the No. 1 selection this year has been discussed by management and the coaching staff led by mentor Johnedel Cardel.

However, the Terrafirma has a different view and way of forming a competitive team.

Rosales said that after the team’s two disappointing seasons when it failed to advance in the playoffs in all conferences, there was pressure on top management to improve the team roster.

“We have to look around kung saan ba puwede kumuha niyan (to improve the lineup)… and the draft is coming. If we really want to get something of value, we have to give up something of value,” he said.

“Masakit man yung decision na yun, kasi it involved CJ, but basically ganyan ang naging storya ng trade na yan. Sometimes you have to make the tough call. People may disagree, we respect that opinion, but at the end of the day I am accountable. The buck stops with me.”

comments