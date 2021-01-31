Only God can terminate life
BY FR. BEL R. SAN LUIS, SVD
Today we celebrate Pro-Life Sunday. There’s a story told in a Pro-Life gathering.
Scientists today have tremendously advanced in genetic engineering, decoding genes, making clones.
Flush from their fantastic achievements, they concluded that God had become irrelevant; that He ought to retire.
* * *
“Now we should tell God to step aside,” they agreed, “for we ourselves can create life!” So they sent their smartest scientist to tell God that it was time for Him to step aside.
“Can you do what I did – create Adam and Eve?” the Almighty said. “Yes we can,” the scientist replied. “Okay, go ahead; do it,” God said.
* * *
The scientist started to get some soil to fashion a human being. “Oops, wait a minute,” wait a minute God said. “You’re using my own soil. Use your own and use your own air to breathe life into it!”
The man hung his head in embarrassment and frustration. The moral? No matter how advanced science and technology may be, LIFE belongs to God. Hence, only God can take it away.
* * *
The teaching of the Church is based on God’s commandment: “You shall not kill.” It warns us and stresses that any form of taking life is a grievous offense against God, the giver of life.
This grave offence could be an abortion, death penalty, euthanasia (mercy killing), and extrajudicial killings (EJK) or summary executions.
* * *
When Judie Brown, president of American Life League, Inc. (US counterpart of Pro-Life Philippines), together with her husband came to the Philippines to give a talk, she stoutly underscored respect for life.
* * *
“You Filipinos, be careful,” Paul Brown added. “Control your population through contraceptives, America says. But look, there are no more young people to replace their old ones. This is true in Europe, Japan, Singapore, and America.”
* * *
There is a documentary film entitled “Silent Scream.” The video shows how a tiny fetus is deliberately sucked out of the uterus by the abortionist. The living fetus senses the instrument of death. It squirms and struggles to defend itself but the poor helpless creature is overpowered.
* * *
The maker of the documentary is a former abortionist-doctor and director of the world’s largest abortion clinic in the USA, Dr. Bernard Nathanson, MD. Providentially, he was converted to Catholicism and is now making reparation by lecturing on the evil of abortion. In the book, Dr. Nathanson relates the remorse of conscience he suffered and for many nights he was sleepless, thinking of the numerous abortions he had done.
* * *
In the Philippines, the Church lost to a dubious victory of the Reproductive Health Bill known as RH 4944 voting in Congress. Despite this, the Church continues relentlessly campaigning against any attempt to endanger and kill life.
* * *
Let me conclude with a prayer. “Lord, we pray for all the heartbreaking victims of murder, especially of abortion and extrajudicial killings (EJK). We also pray that all those who have snuffed out innocent lives and those responsible realize the heinous offense they had done, repent and make reparation.
* * *
“May we be aware of the sacredness of life and remember that we are only caretakers. We do not have the right to terminate life. Only You, dear Lord, can.
“May we help in the enlightenment of people on the gravity of the crime against life and campaign against breaking your commandment – ‘You shall not kill.’ Amen.”
* * *
THE LIGHTER SIDE. “Do you know what’s the most effective means of birth control?” asked the teacher in sex education class.
“No,” answered a student.
“Correct,” replied the teacher. (Spouses should know how to say NO to sex when it’s not the right time).
* * *
“What’s the difference between the two words ’complete’ and ‘finished?’” Answer: When you marry the right one, you are complete. When you marry the wrong one, you are finished.
But when the right one catches you with the wrong one, you are completely finished!
* * *
BY THE WAY…I received a gift, iPhone SF 2020, 128GB, recently but I don’t need it since I already have one. With permission from the benevolent donor, I’m selling it and the proceed will go to help our seminarians and indigents we’re supporting.
Anyone who’s interested to buy, e-mail me at: [email protected] com or call 09175501886.
* * *
FAMILY TV MASS is aired on TV5 One-Sport Channel 59, free TV Channel 41 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, and anytime at MCFI SVD media account on YouTube and Facebook. Priest presider: FR. ALFREDO ROLLON, SVD.
* * *
The FAMILY that prays together stays together.
