Positive thoughts
BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA
“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily.” – Zig Ziglar
We know what must be done, and how to respond to stressors, but somehow we still fail. There are moments when we feel bad. We get discouraged, and we begin to have doubts. Sometimes we overreact and we magnify a small stuff. Thank God, we gather our wits. The better part of us manages to prevail, and then we keep moving forward.
“Motivation doesn’t last,” so here are reminders:
Be grateful for answered prayers and wishes that were granted. Do you spend so much time complaining that you forget the times when things were favorable to you? Notice the little things, and always be thankful for them.
Be independent. Do not rely too much on any person, even on people who tell you that they will always be there for you. Things and priorities change. Sooner or late, you will have to learn to live with that.
Make other people happy. If you strive to make other people happy, you will be happy, too. Give something, even to generous and strong individuals. They are always the ones who give. Let them feel how it is to be a recipient of somebody’s kindness and thoughtfulness. They always make other people happy, often to the point of forgetting themselves. They have their needs, too – and they are not strong all the time.
Laugh often. Laughter is a natural and effective stress reliever and immunity booster.
It does not cost anything! Never let a day pass without enjoying laughter, especially when you are hurting.
Give rumor-mongers and bullies the silence that they deserve. They need to see that you are angry so they can feel good about themselves. Ignore them and walk away. They are not worth your time.
Don’t worry. Overthinking will not change anything. Whatever is meant to be will happen. Change what you can. Accept what you cannot change. Say that again.
