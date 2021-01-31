Robredo admires Magalong for sense of responsibility

Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday expressed her admiration of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who irrevocably resigned as the country’s contact tracing czar following intense backlash over his attendance of a celebrity’s birthday party.
During her weekly radio show, Robredo said that government officials must follow Magalong’s example.
“Obviously, there is a lapse (in judgment). For me, I admire Mayor Magalong because of his sense of accountability. Although there is a lapse (in judgment), this is how public officials should respond when put in this situation,” she said in Filipino.
The vice president added that Magalong’s statement proves that the public should hold officials like them to a higher standard.
Magalong has highly been touted as one of the best in the country’s COVID-19 response team. His tough protocols in Baguio puts the city in a relatively better position in the fight against the spread of the virus.
However, he drew criticisms on social media for attending celebrity Tim Yap’s birthday at The Manor Hotel in Baguio City. Magalong and his wife attended the party, wherein the latter was seen without a face mask in a photo with KC Concepcion.
Many of the guests at the birthday party were photographed without a face mask on. Despite insistence that they tested negative for the virus, netizens were quick to point out how differently the event has been handled compared to ordinary citizens who broke the rule on the wearing of face masks.
Robredo still hailed Magalong’s resignation and willingness to hold himself accountable.
“When our public officials are like this, it would boost the respect to the institution. When (public officials) take responsibility for their mistakes, I think it is a very good example,” she said.
The lady official lamented losing Magalong’s expertise because of this event because “he’s good at his work,” but stressed that it’s admirable for a public official to admit his mistakes.
“No one is perfect. Somewhere along the way, we will do something, there will be lapses,” Robredo said, adding that her respect of Magalong has not lessened.
Magalong tendered his resignation on Thursday, insisting that it’s irrevocable despite the task force’s rejection of it.
