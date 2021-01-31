Tim Yap, KC Concepcion, other co-revelers fined after Baguio party

This is how the Press Information Office (PIO) of Baguio City described Tim Yap and KC Concepcion, among other personalities present at Yap’s controversial birthday party held at The Manor at Camp John Hay, recently.
In a release, PIO-Baguio announced the violators have already settled their penalties with the city government.
The Manor paid a total of ₱9,000 (₱1,000 for violation of Ord. 45-2020 Face Mask Ordinance; ₱3,000 for violation of Ord. 46-2020 Physical Distancing Ordinance; ₱5,000 for violation of Ord. 53-2020 New Normal Operation for Business Establishments).
Meanwhile, a total of 33 revelers, including Arlene Magalong, wife of city mayor, Benjamin Magalong, Yap and Concepcion, have each paid a fine of ₱1,000 for violation of Ord. 45-2020 and ₱500 for Ord. 46-2020.
The Manor is now closed pending renewal of its business permit.
The citation tickets were issued by the Public Order and Safety Office.
