11 Davao prisoners released on parole

Eleven inmates of the Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF) have been released last week after being granted parole.
The prisoners’ freedom came after DPPF head Supt. Julie May Taguiam intensified the “computations of GCTA (Good Conduct Time Allowance) and CPI (Credit for Preventive Imprisonment) with the Local MSEC (Management, Screening, and Evaluation Committee).”
“Upon receipt of Certificate of Discharge from Prison (COD), 11 PDLs (Persons Deprived of Liberty) were released on parole and 1 acquitted last 25 January 2021 for they have shown good conduct while being incarcerated,” the DPPF said in a statement.
“The Bureau gave them gratuity and transportation allowance,” it added.
Since Taguiam became the head of the DPPF last December, 81 PDLs have been released. Forty-three of them were granted parole, 15 had expired sentences, 20 acquitted, and three were returnees, according to the Inmate Documents and Processing Section (IDPS).
There were also 11 PDLs who were released from the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mindanao. (Jeffrey Damicog)
