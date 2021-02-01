Arrest warrants issued vs Sanofi execs in Dengvaxia cases

A Quezon City court has issued arrest warrants against three executives of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur over their alleged accountability in the sufferings and deaths of those who got anti-dengue Dengvaxia vaccine shots.
The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) said Monday the arrest warrants were issued against Sanofi Pasteur executives Stanislas Camart, Jean Louise Grunwald, and Jean Francois Vacherand, who are facing reckless imprudence resulting to homicide charges.
The arrest warrants were issued by QC Regional Trial Court Branch 107 which has been assigned to handle all of the Dengvaxia cases.
“Considering that accused Stanislas Camart, Jean Louise Grunwald, and Jean Francois Vacherand DID NOT APPEAR on the scheduled hearing for their arraignment, Warrants for their Arrest had been issued by the court, copy furnished the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), PNP (Philippine National Police) and the Embassy of France,” the PAO said in a statement.
The PAO said the criminal cases are calendared for pre-trial conference and the arraignment of the other accused on March 3.
“As of the end of January 2021, the PAO Forensic Laboratory has examined the remains of 161 children and adults who died after inoculation with Dengvaxia. And more dead victims are scheduled to be examined,” it noted. (Jeffrey Damicog)
