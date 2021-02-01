Duterte vows justice for slain Filipina in UAE

President Duterte has vowed to seek justice for the death of Filipino worker Mary Anne Daynolo in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and extend assistance to her family.
“Ang pangako ng Presidente ay mabibigyan ng hustiya at katarungan ang pagkamatay ng ating kababayan na si Mary Anne Daynolo,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said during a televised press briefing.
Daynolo, a 30-year-old hotel receptionist in Abu Dhabi, was recently found dead after being reported missing since March 2020. Her remains have been repatriated to the country over the weekend.
Roque said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) would provide the appropriate aid, including financial help, to the family of Daynolo.
“Sa ngayon, ang OWWA ang siyang tumutulong sa pamilya ni Mary Anne. In fact, OWWA ang tumulong para magkaroon ng autopsy na sa ganun mabigyan ng katarungan ang pagkamatay niya. May autopsy nangyayari ngayon sa panig ng NBI (National Bureau of Investigation),” he said.
“Lahat ng gastos para ilibing si Mary Anne ay sagot ng OWWA. Magkakaroon din sila ng financial assistance at death benefit galing sa OWWA sa takdang panahon. Pero ngayon ang inaatupag natin ay bigyan ng katarungan itong pagkamatay ng ating kababayan na si Mary Anne Daynolo,” he said.
Asked if the government will review the OFW deployment to UAE following the death of Daynolo, Roque assured that the government will continue to provide protection for Filipino migrant workers.
DNA TEST
The repatriated remains of Daynolo will undergo a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) test, Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a virtual news forum Monday afternoon.
Bello said this was the request of the family of Daynolo who worked as a receptionist at a “very reputable hotel” in Abu Dhabi.
“Kailangang i-DNA natin para matiyak na siya,” Bello said.
It was earlier reported that the OFW’s body was only discovered last month after first being reported missing in March 2020 or right around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bello said the body was found “in a very advanced stage of decomposition,” thus the need to ensure her identity.
“Yung bungo hindi na kumpleto at nawawala na mga ngipin,” he noted.
The former Justice secretary said that the suspect linked to the death of Daynolo admitted to UAE authorities that he stabbed her in the neck.
“Mayroong din possibility na ‘yung kababayan natin ay naging biktima ng sexual assault,” Bello added.
“Dapat lang mabigyan ng katarungan,” he further said. (Ellson A. Quismorio)
