French fugitive, his 2 Pinoy cohorts nabbed in Pampanga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JUN RAMIREZ

A French fugitive wanted in his homeland for drugs and other serious crimes was apprehended along with his Filipino cohorts who tried to bribe the arresting officers in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) fugitive search unit (FSU) arrested Julien Barbier, 37, at the Clark International Speedway in a joint operations with the operatives of the Philippine National Police and the Intelligence Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines.

According to FSU chief Bobby Raquepo, Barbier was arrested following official communication received from French authorities that Barbier is wanted for various offenses.

Raquepo revealed that Barbier is being monitored by the Interpol since 2018 for unlawful transport of drugs.

Likewise, a warrant of arrest was issued against him by the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris last August 2017.

The fugitive was also linked to an illegal bank fraud syndicate that operated in Pampanga and Cebu.

Raquepo bared that Barbier offered the arresting agents P1.5 million to buy his freedom and as a result two of his Filipino cohorts were also arrested for attempted bribery.

Meanwhile BI Commissioner Jaime Morente lauded the efforts of the FSU in the arrest of Barbier and for coordinating the arrest of his cohorts. (Jun Ramirez)

comments