PH water polo team inspects venues

The plan of Mayor Isko Moreno to transform Manila as the water polo capital of the country is under way as former national team star Dale Evangalista led the inspection of different venues last week.
Evangelista, now a member of the water polo national team coaching staff, said yesterday that they have inspected five aquatic facilities within Manila that will be the venues for training of aspiring athletes.
“The facilities identified and inspected have passed the standards set by our group,” Evangelista said. “We also had a very good meeting with the officials of the Manila Sports Council,” he added.
“The important thing is that the venue is well-maintained, the condition of the swimming pool, the facility itself, it can accommodate the participants, especially now we also have to implement health protocols.”
“Of course, aside from this program, Mayor Moreno reiterated the importance to follow the strict health protocols because we will follow the guidelines set by the government – the IATF,” said Evangelista, also the chairman of Barangay 56, Tondo, Manila.
Moreno expressed his desire to turn Manila as the water polo capital of the Philippines, similar to what Barcelona did in Spain and the province of Kashiwazaki in Japan.
The popular public servant said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this type of sports program remains a focus of his office.
“Isa po sa ating mga pangarap ay ang makapagtatag ng water polo team dito sa lungsod at mapaunlad ang naturang sport hanggang sa makilala ang siyudad bilang Water Polo capital of the Philippines,” Moreno said.
“Kasabay ito ng tuloy-tuloy na pagsusulong natin sa sports and development. Asahan po ninyong mananatili ang suporta ng Pamahalaang Lungsod sa ating mga atleta at lilinangin natin nang husto ang husay nila sa iba’t ibang mga palaro.”
