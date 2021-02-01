Shaw touts Green

Team Ignite coach Brian Shaw believes that there is more to come for Filipino-American wunderkind Jalen Green in the future.
“In terms of what he could become, the sky’s the limit, and I mean that,” Shaw told Michael Scotto’s HoopsHype podcast.
Shaw said Green is special as he has the complete quality-package possessed by every athlete, not to mention his explosiveness and athleticism at 18-years-old.
Listed at 6’5,” Green utilizes his versatile offense as a weapon for creating post-up plays and driving straight to the basket.
Along with these attributes, Shaw hopes to build up Green’s footwork and fundamentals to maximize his potential heading into the professional level, most likely as the future No. 1 pick in the NBA.
“The special ones have pretty much something in common in terms of the way that they approach the game, the work ethic, confidence that they play with, and that desire to be great, and to consistently be great by putting in the work,” added Shaw, a three-time NBA champion.
