Gathering for hope, peace, solidarity

Witness a showcase of Filipino world- class talents as they take part in an international online event dubbed “One Million Rally of Hope Philippines” on Feb. 6, 3pm (Manila Time). It will also air live on PTV-4.

The event is a call for collective prayers for greater hope, peace and solidarity during these dire times.

Organized and spearheaded by the Universal Peace Foundation, an NGO holding general consultative status with the United Nations, Rally of Hope Philippines is special insofar as it will gather millions around the world online in an interfaith gathering to collectively pray for the healing of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic, raise awareness for the healing of Mother Earth and address climate change issues and for the healing of humanity from divisions to bring about a world of lasting peace for the sake of the future generations.

Featured performers are Grand Champion Performer of the World Jed Madela, two–time winner of World Championship of Performing Arts 4th Impact, Asia’s Golden Girl Gerphil Flores, recipient of the Luciano Pavarotti Trophy for winning the coveted title Choir of World 2011, The Philippine Meistersingers, the first ever World of Dance Philippines Champion FCPC Baliktanaw Dancers and the phenomenal REO Brothers.

This year’s theme is “One Million People Praying for the Healing of the Nation and the World.”

The public may register to attend the rally live at: www.rallyofhope-asia.org

Or in the event’s official FB page: www.facebook.com/rallyofhopeph

