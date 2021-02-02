Italian fugitive nabbed in BI field office

An Italian fugitive wanted in his homeland has been arrested at the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) field office Angeles City, Pampanga.
Ivaldi Antonella, 51, was nabbed while attempting to extend his tourist visa.
Alien control officer Mark Leslie Gonzales said Antonello submitted his passport to extend his stay when BI personnel discovered that he was included in the watchlist for being a fugitive from justice.
Gonzales said the Italian has been in the country since 2019 as tourist and “we immediately coordinated with the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) to effect his arrest.”
In a report to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, FSU chief Bobby Raquepo said that through the assistance of the operatives of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group they arrested Antonello.
Morente said Italian authorities have sought the assistance of his office in locating and arresting Antonello.
Records showed that a warrant of arrest was issued in 2019 by the Prosecutor’s Office at the Appeal Court of Trieste, Italy against the undesirable visitor for aggravated rape and sexual assault of a minor.
Antonello will be transferred to the BI warden facility in Bicutan, Taguig once he receives his negative COVID-19 swab test results. (Jun Ramirez)
