P20-M ‘ukay-ukay’ found in Pasay storage facility

Thousands of bales of used clothing or “ukay-ukay” worth P20 million were found by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) in a storage facility in Pasay City.
The storage facility on Cuneta Avenue was discovered storing 4,000 bales of ukay-ukay, which is listed as among prohibited importations, on January 21, Port of Manila District Collector Michael Angelo DC Vargas said Tuesday.
Armed with a letter of authority issued by BoC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, a team from the port’s intelligence and enforcement units, National Bureau of Investigation, and Philippine Coast Guard inspected the storage facility.
A warrant of seizure and detention has been issued against the items and are now under further investigation for possible filing of charges for violation of Section 1400 in relation to Section 118 of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.
Vargas said the port “would always ensure that prohibited goods are prevented entry into the country,” reiterating the importance of the close coordination between the bureau and other government agencies in protecting the borders. (Betheena Unite)
