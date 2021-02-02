Senate probe on trafficking of Filipinas in Syria sought

Senator Risa Hontiveros has called on the Senate to investigate the reported human trafficking of Filipino women who were recruited to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but ended up trafficked to Syria to work as domestic workers without their consent.
In filing Senate Resolution No. 631, Hontiveros said it is imperative for the Senate to probe into the alleged outbound trafficking of Filipino workers and uncover the mastermind behind this “supply chain of abuse.”
“Ang sakit sa puso na sa gitna ng isang matinding krisis sa buong mundo, ang mga kababayan natin ay patuloy na inaabuso,” Hontiveros said.
“The issue of human trafficking of our women is not new, and putting an end to this practice is long overdue,” she further said.
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier vowed to repatriate all distressed Filipino migrant workers currently seeking shelter at the Philippine Embassy in Syria, some of whom were reportedly sexually abused before they were brought to the embassy.
This was after The Washington Post carried a story exposing the plight of Filipino women who were trafficked to Syria and sought shelter at the Philippine Embassy but were unable to secure Syrian exit visas and money to return home.
While most of them escaped their employers due to abuses, embassy staff reportedly mistreated them.
Though Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. has vowed to repatriate all remaining trafficked Filipino women in Syria and committed to investigate the alleged poor treatment, the senator said a Senate inquiry is necessary to “better understand the human trafficking ‘supply chain’ in order to craft more effective legislation to prosecute offenders and protect our women and children.”
Hontiveros noted the 12 women, who were recruited in the Philippines, were told that they would be working in Dubai but ended up locked inside a dark and dirty dormitory upon arrival.
The abuse carried on until their 30-day tourist visas expired and they could no longer seek legal employment in UAE. (Hannah Torregoza)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone