Valdez, Lizardo provide help to MILO project for children

BY KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Asian Games taekwondo medalist Japoy Lizardo and volleyball star Alyssa Valdez teamed up with long-time sports patron MILO in providing exercise materials for children during the pandemic.

Lizardo and Valdez are part of the six-minute instructional video that MILO produced as part of their MILO Champion Habit Program.

MILO Sports Executive Luigi Pumaren said they are driven with the premise of providing resources that children need during these trying times so that they become physically and mentally healthy.

“Now more than ever, children should be supported with the resources they need for their physical activities,” Pumaren said in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Online Forum.

“Through this challenge, MILO is able to continue their commitments into sport and to children into becoming tomorrow’s champions.”

Pumaren said the six-minute video promises to be engaging to children particularly age 7 to 12 years old where they could learn the fundamental needed in improving their speed, agility, strength and power.

Developed in tandem with the University of the Philippines’s College of Human Kinetics, the exercise program is also in close coordination with the Department of Education.

Joel Erestain from the DepEd Secretariat said they hope to continue sharing these kinds of programs to various schools once face-to-face classes are available.

“We value partnerships especially with MILO. Everything we’ve learned through technology during the pandemic, I think it will still continue,”Erestain said in Filipino.

“At least, people are becoming more adept with the situations. Definitely, using these types of audio-visual tools will be long-term.”

Valdez, who also appeared in the weekly forum, is more than happy to be part of the program.

“I hope that through this program, exercise will become a habit for children,” Valdez said in Filipino.

“Sports is integral in everyday life and with the pandemic, I think we can now see that sports and exercise can be at the comforts of our home.”

The instructional video will be accessible on MILO’s official YouTube channel.

