Alex Eala easily beats Spaniard rival at W15 Manacor opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALEX EALA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala, raring to produce another impressive winning streak, scored a dominant first-round victory in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour W15 Manacor event in Spain Wednesday night.

Eala expectedly blasted unseeded Spaniard Ana Lantigua de la Nuez, 6-0, 6-2, to jumpstart her second pro title bid in the third leg of the $15,0000 tournament hosted by the Rafa Nadal Academy.

The 15-year-old PH bet held her serve throughout the one hour, 27 minute match, breaking de la Nuez five times.

While she hardly encountered problem in dispatching her rival, Eala needs to play sharper and smarter in the second round where she will face the winner between top seed Margot Yerolymos of France and German qualifier Silvia Ambrosio.

De La Nuez, 20, boasts of a higher Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking of No. 619 compared to Eala’s No. 942, but it was Eala who played aggressively with her solid attacks.

Eala hopes to cap off the three-leg tournament on a big note after capturing her maiden pro title in the first leg two weeks ago.

Eala, however, failed to get past the quarterfinals in the second leg and seeks to eclipse that previous performance this time.

comments