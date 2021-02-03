AVC congratulates ‘Tats’

The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) is looking forward to working with Ramon “Tats” Suzara who was elected as president of the newly formed Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNVFI).
In a letter dated Jan. 28, AVC President Rita Subowo congratulated Suzara for his election.
“I have known you for years, and I am confident that your vast experiences in the world of volleyball will be a valuable asset of the PNVFI, for the further development of volleyball in Asia and especially in the Southeast Asian region,” Subowo said.
The National Sports Association was created late last month following the election of officials that also include Ariel Paredes as chairman and Don Caringal as secretary general.
The Philippine Olympic Committee has granted provisional recognition to the PNVFI as the national association of the sport, withdrawing recognition from preceding associations Philippine Volleyball Federation and Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc.
The PNVFI is still awaiting recognition from the sport’s international governing body, FIVB, as the election will be presented to the World Volleyball Congress online from Friday to Sunday.
