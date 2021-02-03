Donation package for Davao City inmates yields P2-M illegal drugs

DAVAO CITY – The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Region 11 recovered over P2 million worth of illegal drugs in a package of donations for persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at Davao City Jail male dormitory.
The BJMP 11 said suspected shabu were packed in 26 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets wrapped with packing tape.
The BJMP also recovered three pieces tubular pipe, and one self-sealing rectangular shape transparent plastic sachet containing suspected marijuana fruiting tops.
The recovered drugs have an estimate worth of P2,080,000, the BJMP 11 said.
It said all confiscated contraband were already turned over to the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory for further testing.
“This interception resulted from intelligence reports received by the jail warden, informing him that said donations contain illegal contraband,” it added.
The donations were reportedly accepted last December 19, 2020 by a religious service provider.
The BJMP 11 said the donations were placed at the stockroom for final inspection before distribution to the inmates.
Meanwhile, the BJMP said appropriate charges have already been filed through Talomo Police.
“We assure the public that we will continue to provide quality public service by intensifying our intelligence gathering and imposing stricter protocols to deter contraband entry in all our jails regionwide,” it said.
