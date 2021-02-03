Plastic straws, stirrers to be banned soon

Prepare to say goodbye to plastic softdrink straws and plastic coffee stirrers.
These two ubiquitous items were the latest to be added to the list of non-environmentally acceptable products (NEAP) by the National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC). As a result, they may be banned soon as part of the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.
The draft resolution declaring plastic softdrink straw and plastic coffee stirrer as NEAP was deliberated during a Tuesday virtual en banc meeting, which was presided by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretary for Solid Waste Management and Local Government Units (LGUs) Concerns and NSWMC Alternate Chair Benny Antiporda.
In the end, 11 en banc members voted to list the two plastic items, while three voted against it. The approved resolution comes at a perfect time as the world celebrates International Straw Free Day on Wednesday, February 3.
“This global celebration aims to encourage the public to go straw-free and say ‘no straw please’ when ordering drinks,” Antiporda said.
Reports said the resolution was passed despite heavy opposition coming from some members of the Commission, such as the Department of Trade and Industry, the manufacturing and recycling industries. (Ellson Quismorio)
