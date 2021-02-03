The Juans make it to Billboard

The Juans made history recently, notching a slot for itself on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart at the number nine spot.

The Next Big Sound tracks popular music artists on social media and on streaming platforms focusing on remarkable acts on regions beyond the US.

The career milestone was noted by P-Pop Billboard on Twitter.

It said: “@TheJuans band debut at No. 9 on this week’s #NextBigSound chart.”

Carl expressed his gratitude on a separate Twitter post.

He wrote: “2021 grabe ka na! Sa lahat ng gumagawa ng effort to put our band name out there, you guys make all our hardwork worth it. Salamat!”

The Juans, whose members include singers Carl Guevara, Japs Mendoza, bassist Chael Adriano, guitarist RJ Cruz and drummer Joshua Coronel, is only the third Pinoy act so far, that have made it into the listing following SB19 in 2019 and Morrisette in 2020.

