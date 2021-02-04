2 suspected bombers killed after arrest in Maguindanao

Police killed two suspected bombers when they allegedly tried to escape while being transported to a police station in Maguindanao on Thursday.
Rasul Dubpaleg and Bhadz Dupbaleg were arrested at around 10 a.m. in Rajah Buayan town of Maguindanao for their alleged involvement in a series of bombing activities in Cotabato City and Central Mindanao.
Gen. Debold Sinas, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the two suspects were believed to be members of the local group that supports the international terror group Dawlah Islamiyah.
They are also tagged as members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)-Karialan Bungos faction.
Sinas said that as soon as the two were arrested, the policemen immediately left the area since it was the stronghold of the BIFF.
“While in transit to the Maguindanao Police Provincial Office, a commotion ensued in the passenger cabin of the patrol car when the suspects tried to overpower their guards by wrestling for the cops’ firearms,” said Sinas.
Both suspects were wounded in the scuffle and were taken to the Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Health Office for treatment. The two, however, were later declared dead.
A background check disclosed that the two were involved in two bombings in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; one in Midsayap town of North Cotabato, and at the Southseas Mall in Cotabato City. (Aaron Recuenco)
