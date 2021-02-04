3 sellers of fake gov’t documents arrested

Three persons falsifying government documents were arrested Monday by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents during an entrapment on Recto Avenue in Sampaloc, Manila.
NBI Officer-In-Charge Director Eric B. Distor said the suspects – Jay H. Tinio, Jojo R. Delim, and Abby Gail R. Pascua – were nabbed by agents of the NBI’s Anti Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOCTCD).
Distor said that the case stemmed from an information regarding individuals who are allegedly selling fake NBI clearances and other various government documents such as LTO (Land Transportation Office) ID/Student Permits, PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority) Birth Certificate, and TIN (Tax Identification Number) ID along Recto Avenue in Manila near Interface Computer College Recto Campus.
“Sellers charge P2,500 for rush transactions and P500 for non-rush transactions,” Distor said.
During the operation, NBI operatives seized from the suspects a fake NBI clearance which an NBI agent acting as poseur-buyer paid for P2,500.
“Verification with the NBI Information and Communication Technology Services revealed that the NBI Clearance from the Subjects was not duly issued by the NBI,” the NBI noted.
Following their arrests, the three persons were presented for inquest before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for falsification of public documents in violation of Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC). (Jeffrey Damicog)
