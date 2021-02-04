American, 3 cohorts nabbed for human trafficking

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – An American and his three Filipino cohorts were arrested by police during a rescue operation for two women he forced to have sex with him in Angeles City on Tuesday night.
Operatives of Police Station 2, Regional Anti Cyber-Crime Unit 3 and other law enforcement units were able to rescue the two victims of human trafficking at JO3 Kandi Tower on Flora Street in Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City.
Police Regional Office 3 information officer Lt Col. Soledad Elefanio said the operation also resulted in the arrest of Easton Scot Sanderson, an American citizen; and his cohorts Reneilyn Robles, Jann Arielle Mondejar, and Shirley Martinez.
Investigation showed that the victims were promised by Sanderson to be hired as models. But upon meeting the suspect at his place, the two women were forced to have sexual intercourse with him while his cohorts took video of their ‘performance’.
Police seized from the suspects digital evidence, assorted pornographic paraphernalia and IDs.
Appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act 10364 (Anti-Human Trafficking Act) in relation to Section 6 of RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) will be filed against the suspects. (Liezle Basa Inigo)
