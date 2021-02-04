Escoto takes short SMB stint in stride, career must go on

Russel Escoto says trade was another disappointment but life must go on

By JONAS TERRADO

Russel Escoto bared that his trade from San Miguel Beer back to Terrafirma came at a time when he’s dealing with adversity.

“I may be dealing with another personal loss, but I know God has other plans for my next journey and will just keep moving forward,” Escoto said on his Instagram account hours after being part of a trade that sent star guard CJ Perez to the Beermen.

The fifth-year forward out of Far Eastern University didn’t detail his personal woes but it seems evident that Escoto is still in the process of trying to pick up the pieces as he expressed his gratitude for his short stint with the Beermen.

Escoto is heading back to the team that selected him in the special Gilas Pilipinas draft back in 2016, with Gelo Alolino, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and first round picks this year and 2022 as part of the package.

The 28-year-old averaged 2.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13 games during the Philippine Cup, the lone conference of the shortened 45th season.

Escoto also got a chance to play alongside SMB veteran Arwind Santos, whose wife Yvette is his sister-in-law.

“Thank you San Miguel management, the bosses, coaches, teammates, supporting staff and the fans,” said Escoto.

“It was a short stint but I learned a lot from this team and will always feel blessed to have played with the Beermen. I wish all of you the best and more power. God bless you all,” he added.

