Grandma, 88, dies in Pangasinan fire

MAPANDAN, Pangasinan – An 88-year-old grandmother died in a fire believed to be caused by a cigarette butt in Barangay Baloling here Wednesday.
Case investigator Police Master Sgt. Adrian Espino of the Mapandan police identified the victim as Rosita Perez, a widow.
Reports said that the victim’s granddaughter Jenna May Suratos saw the victim’s house on fire at around 5 p.m. and asked their relatives for help.
Perez’s relatives rushed to help and discovered the body of the victim in her room which was totally destroyed by the fire. She was taken to the Mapandan Community Hospital where she was declared dead.
“Sunog na sunog na rin ang matanda at nangitim na ang buo niyang katawan,” police said.
Police said the fire was possibly caused by a cigarette butt.
“Madalas na manigarilyo ang matanda at doon na rin n’ya pinapatay sa kama niya ang upos ng kaniyang sigarilyo at maaaring hindi pa niya ito totally napatay kaya lumaki ang sunog at natupok sa kuwarto nito,” a relative told the police.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone