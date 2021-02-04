Meralco powers Malabon City’s new COVID-19 facility

IN support of the government and private sector’s fight against COVID-19, Meralco has energized the new Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-initiated treatment center located on C4 Road in Barangay Tañong, Malabon City.
The energization of this project involved the installation of a new metering facility, four concrete poles, and two 75-kVA Distribution transformers; reconductoring of three spans of bare conductor to covered overhead conductors; and relocation of an elevated metering center facility including an existing distribution transformer.
This treatment center is one of the many vital COVID 19 facilities and isolation centers in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity in line with the distribution utility’s thrust of assisting the government during the pandemic.
To date, Meralco has energized more than 90 vital facilities which include government agencies, public and private hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine facilities, and treatment centers.
