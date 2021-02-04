P904.30-M chemicals, tools for shabu production destroyed

More than P904.30 million worth of controlled precursors and essential chemicals (CPECs) and laboratory equipment intended for the production of shabu were destroyed at the Green Plant Management Incorporation (CPMI) in Valenzuela City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Thursday.
The destructed contrabands included 259,749.07 liters of liquid chemicals worth P108,328,553.98 and 30,192,037.01 grams of solid chemicals valued at P784,253,884.48.
PDEA said that some P11,720,895 worth of confiscated laboratory apparatus were also destroyed.
PDEA Director-general Wilkins Villanueva said that the P904,303,333.46 destroyed contraband is the biggest destruction of CPECs and laboratory apparatus in terms of volume and value in the history of the country’s drug law enforcement.
The destruction of dangerous drugs is in compliance with the guidelines on the custody and disposition of seized dangerous drugs required in Section 21, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as the Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1, series of 2002. (Chito Chavez)
