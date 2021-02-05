DoLE: Navotas ice plant may face P100K fine over ammonia leak

A P100,000 fine may be imposed on the ice plant in Navotas following an ammonia leak that led to the death of two employees and hospitalization of 96 others, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said Friday.
The labor department may impose a P100,000 administrative fine on T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant once proven that it did not comply with occupational safety and health protocols, according to Noel Binag, executive director of DoLE Occupational Safety and Health Center.
Binag said the result of the investigation from technical inspectors would later determine the fate of the plant.
Aside from following occupational safety and health standards, Binag said, the company must also conduct training to raise awareness among its workers of the occupational hazards that come with their job.
“Interventions and controls should also be in place so that in case of emergency, their workers would know what initial response must be taken,” Binag said in Filipino during a radio interview.
The affected employees, on the other hand, may seek income and medical compensation from the agency’s Employees Compensation Commission.
Binag said they must present employment and medical documents to prove that they are legitimate employees of the plant and they were affected by the incident.
“They are entitled with compensation. They only need to present proof that they are employed by the company and medical evidences to prove that they were diagnosed or sickened because of the incident,” Binag explained.
The Labor official also stressed that despite the incident, the workers must continue to receive their salary. (Betheena Unite)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone