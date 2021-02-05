Getting COVID-19 vaccine a patriotic duty – Abalos

For Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos, submitting oneself to anti-COVID vaccination is a question of patriotism.
“It is a patriotic duty to get inoculated as it protects us from COVID-19. We should do this not only for ourselves but for our family as well,” Abalos said Friday.
The MMDA chief made the remark even as a lot of Filipinos are still unwilling to receive the vaccine for fear of possible side effects.
Local government units (LGUs) have been gearing up for mass inoculation the past few weeks, with national authorities claiming that the arrival of the country’s vaccine supply is imminent.
On Friday, Abalos joined Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (C.O.D.E.) Team in visiting Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School to check Mandaluyong City’s preparations on the COVID-19 vaccination plan and to ensure that it is aligned with the Philippine National Vaccine Deployment Plan.
Among the efforts of Mandaluyong in combating the pandemic are the following: installation of public address system, reverse isolation facility, regular testing for jeepney and tricycle drivers, conduct of trainings and seminars, installation of IEC materials at the bike lane, and establishment of Task Force Disiplina.
Mandaluyong has allocated P200 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. (Ellson A. Quismorio)
