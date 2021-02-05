Multi-media queens

By RONALD CONSTANTINO

Movie queens are no more. But there are multi-media queens these days.

Movie queens disappeared in the ‘90s when cinema took a backseat to television. Then came social media, vlogs, instagrams, internet, twitter, youtube, facebook, kumu, teleradyo, billboard, commercial.

They determine who’s who in showbiz.

Who are the multi-media queens?

In no particular order:

Sarah Geronimo, Kathryn Bernardo, Judy Ann Santos, Marian Rivera, Angel Locsin, Angelica Panganiban, Jennylyn Mercado, Toni Gonzaga, Anne Curtis, Lovi Poe, Bea Alonzo, Liza Soberano, among others.

Sharon Cuneta and Maricel Soriano are the last of the movie queens. They reigned in the ‘80s.

Before Sharon and Maricel, the movie queens were:

Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos of the ‘70s, Susan Roces and Amalia Fuentes of the ‘60s, Gloria Romero and Nida Blanca of the ‘50s, Carmen Rosales and Rosa del Rosario of the ‘40s.

Who are the future multi-media queens?

