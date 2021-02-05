Picture of Sotto’s Ignite jersey for NBA G-League misspelled

KAI SOTTO

By JONAS TERRADO

Fans of Kai Sotto now have a chance to purchase a replica version of his Ignite jersey for the NBA G-League bubble.

The NBA G-League’s online store is selling officially licensed replicas of the 7-foot-3 youngster’s black No. 11 jersey for $59.99 or almost P2,900.

It is described on the store website that it is made out of 100 percent polyester and “incredibly light and breathable fabric that will keep you cool and dry.”

There’s only a minor mistake in the picture of the said item as Sotto’s surname only has a single “T.”

It is unsure if that will reflect once it is delivered to consumers.

While the price may force some to give it a pass, considering that the amount does not include shipping fees that is also costly, others are likely going to try and get one since it may end up being a collectible item if Sotto ends up fulfilling his NBA dream.

Only five sizes (small, medium, 2XL, 3XL and 4XL) are still available since the item was made available shortly after Fil-American Jalen Green and other members of the Ignite introduced their uniforms for the upcoming G-League season in Orlando, Florida.

The question now is how many games will Sotto be able to sport his Ignite jersey since he decided to play for Gilas Pilipinas in this month’s final window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Gilas is scheduled to play Feb. 18 to 22 in Doha, and Sotto is expected to return back to the United States to join the Ignite’s campaign in the bubble.

The Ignite are slated to play in Orlando from Feb. 11 to March 7, which allows time for Sotto to play the tailend of the schedule if plans don’t miscarry.



