Pinoy wins P2.25-B pot in Canada lottery
BY NOREEN JAZUL
A Filipino who is now residing in Canada became an instant celebrity when he won the biggest lottery jackpot prize in the history of Manitoba.
John Chua, who lives in Winnipeg, Manitoba, said his mind “went blank” when Western Canada Lottery Corporation reported that the Lotto Max ticket he bought turned out to be the lucky one.
And who would not be.
Chua is now Canadian $60 million richer (roughly P2.3 billion).
Chua purchased his ticket online through PlayNow.com, the organization said. It was drawn last Jan. 22.
Chua, together with his wife Jhoana Chua, mother Angie Chua, and uncle Ben Lagman, claimed his prize at Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s Winnipeg office on Feb. 2.
In an interview with local newspaper Winnipeg Sun, John said his mind “went blank” upon realizing that he won the lottery.
“I think my mind just went blank. I couldn’t think of anything. ‘Is this real?’ That’s all I could think of,” John said.
“I told my mom, maybe this won’t be real until we actually contact them and get the check and whatever,” he added.
John said he is still uncertain as to where he would spend his winning prize.
“I’m not really sure right now. I will take my time before spending all that money on whatever. I just want to be wise. I have kids now, so I’m thinking for the future,” he said.
CBC Canada, meanwhile, reported that John will be sharing his winnings with his wife, mother, and uncle who were with him when he claimed his prize money.
Prior to John’s win, the biggest lottery prize won in Manitoba was $50 million in 2009.
