PVL signs 3-year broadcast partnership with Cignal TV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RICKY PALOU

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Philippine Superliga teams PLDT and Cignal are set to transfer to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Organizer Sports Vision President Ricky Palou confirmed this Thursday night a few hours after the league announced its three-year broadcast partnership with Cignal TV.

“We’ve got PLDT. They confirmed that they are joining the PVL and likewise the Cignal team,” Palou said during guesting in The Game on One Sports+.

Known as the PLDT Home Fibr Hitters in the Superliga, the team won bronze in the 2019 Grand Prix Conference under coach Roger Gorayeb. Their last stint was at the 2019 Invitational, where they finished fifth.

The Cignal HD Spikers, meanwhile, has been competing in the Superliga since 2013, boasting of a co-championship in the 2017 Invitational, three runner-up finishes and four bronze-meal feats.

Palou said the developments would be formally announced next week, where the two Manny V. Pangilinan-owned teams will join Creamline, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Chefs Classics, BaliPure and Perlas Spikers.

comments