Quezon town workers given paid leave for ‘love day’

GENERAL LUNA, Quezon – Thanks to the mayor, employees of the municipal hall who are still single will have enough time to find their “forever”.
And if they are already committed, they will have ample time to celebrate the Valentine’s Day which falls on a Sunday.
So in support of his employees, Mayor Matt Florido is allowing those who are single in status to take a paid leave next week.
In his FB account, Florido said: “kase naka support ako sa pinagdadaanan nyo. Ok? Lab u!”
He reminded his employees that “dahil holiday nga pala ang February 12 at Chinese New Year, maaari kayong mag file ng leave sa February 11, mahaba-haba ang oras n’yo para maghanap,” added Florido. (Danny Estacio)
