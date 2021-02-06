Fajardo will be up there among cage greats – Patrimonio

PBA legend Alvin Patrimonio strongly believes that San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo will be recognized as one of the greatest players in PBA history in no time.

Asked if the six-time PBA Most Valuable Player can be considered as one of the PBA greats sooner or later, Patrimonio readily answered in affirmative.

“Of course, because of his achievements — too many achievements,” the soft-spoken Patrimonio told select sportswriters during Friday’s online media availability.

“And grabe din ang championships ng San Miguel. So he will be up there kasi malaki ‘yung contribution niya sa team, sa PBA.”The 54-year-old PBA legend is just stating the facts though.

At 31, Fajardo has already bagged eight championships in the PBA with the San Miguel franchise.

He became Finals MVP thrice and also nabbed the league MVP honors for six consecutive years from 2014 to 2019.

An eight-time Best Player of the Conference, the Cebuano gentle giant continued his impressive showing after his rookie year in 2012 and barged into the PBA All-Star from 2013 to 2019.

The University of Cebu product was also named the Most Improved Player in 2014.

Patrimonio, for his part, felt blessed for having been considered as one of the greatest players of all time in PBA history while playing alongside the pioneers of the league.

“Nabigyan mo ng inspiration ‘yung younger generation of basketball players, mga athletes. Iyon na ‘yung masasabi kong success para sa akin,” said the former Purefoods power forward, who reigned supreme in the 90s.

And now it’s time for Fajardo and the rest of the current players to carry on the legacy left by the older PBA superstars.

