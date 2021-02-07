2 Korean fugitives arrested
BY JUN RAMIREZ
Two South Korean fraudsters wanted in their homeland were arrested by agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) during separate operations in Pasig City and Cainta, Rizal.
Operatives of the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) identified the undesirable aliens as female Ban Jaeyob, 56, and male Bang Yoonjik, 55.
Ban was the first to fall when immigration operatives, through the assistance of the local police force, raided her condominium in Ortigas, Pasig City.
She is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Seoul Central District Court in Korea last year for fraud, illegal detention, counterfeiting of private documents, and extortion.
On the other hand, Bang was nabbed in Cainta, Rizal. He is wanted by the Seoul Seobu District Court in Korea for posing as a call center consultant and defrauding 11 of his compatriots of some KRW 88M (P3 million).
According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, he immediately issued a mission order to effect their arrest upon the request of Korean authorities.
“Apart from being wanted fugitives, they are considered undocumented aliens as their passports were revoked by Korean authorities,” said Morente.
Both are held at the BI warden facility in Bicutan, Taguig City pending their deportation. (Jun Ramirez)
comments