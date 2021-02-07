Leni: Too early to talk about 2022 polls

Vice President Leni Robredo said while she appreciates the support she is receiving, it was not the time to talk about politics since the country still has a bigger enemy to face – the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Robredo made the statement as her supporters started a petition urging her to run for the presidency in next year’s polls.
In her radio program on Sunday morning, Robredo said that it was too early to talk about the 2022 elections.
“Matagal pa naman ang eleksyon. Mahigit isang taon pa. Pag malapit-lapit na tsaka natin pag-usapan ‘yun,” she said.
“Pero ngayon, ayaw muna nating magpa-distract. Meron pong tamang panahon para diyan,” she added.
According to the Vice President, it is more important to help the people at the time of the pandemic instead of thinking about the elections.
“Basta sa opisina namin tuloy ‘yung trabaho. Parang hindi tama na ako mismo politika na ‘yung inaasikaso,” she said.
However, Robredo said her refusal to talk about politics does not mean she does not appreciate the support she is receiving.
“Nagpapasalamat naman ako. Nagpapasalamat ako sa suporta ng napakaraming tao,” she said.
Vice President Robredo is among those being considered by the Liberal Party (LP) to be their presidential candidate in the 2022 polls. (Argyll Geducos)
