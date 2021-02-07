Metro Manila mayors urged to rescue street dwellers

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo called on Metro Manila mayors to rescue the homeless and beggars from the streets.
A local task force can be created by the local government units to take the vagrants off the street and give them aid, according to Panelo.
“We are calling out the mayors dito sa Metro Manila….Marami diyan namamalimos, nagkalat. Natutulog diyan sa sidewalk. Bakit ‘di natin magawaan ng paraan ‘yan? I cannot even understand why we cannot do that?” Panelo said during his “Counterpoint” program Saturday.
Panelo cited the responsibility of mayors to care for street beggars even as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assists in rescuing these people from the streets and providing them support.
“But basically ‘yung mga mayors, dapat may particular task force ang bawat LGUs para ‘yan lang asikasuhin nila,” he suggested.
The Palace official made the appeal after spotting several poor street dwellers while cruising the streets of San Juan and Quezon City. He saw some were begging for alms while others were sleeping on the sidewalk.
“Yung mga namamalimos ang lalaki ng mga katawan. Kinakaladkad pa ‘yung mga bata, ‘yung mga baby nila hawak-hawak pa. Naku talaga naman. Ano na ba nangyari sa panawagan natin sa local government units? Aba’y damputin ninyo at ilagay ninyo sa tamang kalalagyan nila, itong nagpapalimos sa kalsada,” he said.
Panelo expressed concern about the plight of the street dwellers, especially during the pandemic, saying they are vulnerable to illnesses and accidents.
The social welfare department has repeatedly appealed to the public not to give alms to street beggars amid government efforts to address the problem of mendicancy.
The department currently implements a program to provide aid and shelter for street dwellers. (Genalyn Kabiling)
