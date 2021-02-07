No replacement for contact tracing czar Magalong – Palace

No one can take the place of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as the head of government’s contact tracing efforts in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Malacañang said Sunday.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said they hope Magalong would reconsider his resignation and continue to serve as the contact tracing czar.
Magalong resigned as contact tracing head after attending a party in Baguio where quarantine protocols were supposedly violated last month. His resignation letter, however, was rejected by the national task force battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well, unang-una po noong nagsumite ng letter si Mayor Magalong, wala pong nakasulat doon na it is irrevocable. Kaya po ang sinabi nga namin ay it is subject to acceptance at hindi naman po tinanggap ng NTF,” he said over DZBB Sunday, Feb. 7.
“At sa tingin ko naman mahimas-himasan lang si Mayor Magalong at ipagpapatuloy po niya dahil wala po talaga tayong mahahanap na kapalit ni Mayor Magalong, dahil siya po talaga ang naging author noong ating contact tracing formula dito sa Pilipinas,” he said.
Asked if Magalong has agreed to stay on as contact tracing czar, Roque suggested to wait and see what will happen next, citing that the mayor was expected to attend a number of activities. (Genalyn Kabiling)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone