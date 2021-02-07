Showbiz comeback
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
One of the nicest and prettiest ladies, Cristina Gonzalez, is making a showbiz comeback.
Her manager, Aster Amoyo, announced that Cristina, Kring Kring as she is familiarly addressed, just signed a contract with Viva. The company is giving her movie and TV roles.
She is a Beautederm endorser. Beautederm is owned by Rhea A. Tan.
Offcam, Kring is the wife of Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez. She herself, served as Tacloban mayor (one term) and councilor (three terms). They have two daughters, Sophia and Diana.
Sophia is a Viva music contract artist, but she is staying most of the time in Tacloban to attend to the family business. Diana plans to study music in Canada.
Cristina’s father, was the late Jose Mari Gonzalez, Sampaguita Pictures’ matinee idol of the ‘50s and ‘60s. He served as San Juan congressman. Her mother is Charito Malarky, a British mestiza.
Kring started her showbiz career as a singer. The family owned a music studio. She later join the movies as a Regal contract star. She quit showbiz when she married Alfred.
