5.7-magnitude quake jolts Davao Oriental
BY ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ
A moderately strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattled Davao Oriental anew on Monday morning.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the tremor around 8 a.m. and traced its origin 46 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental.
On Sunday noon, a 6.1 magnitude jolted Davao del Sur that was felt in Kidapawan in Cotabato, Koronadal City in South Cotabato and some municipalities in Saranggani Province.
Phivolcs initially measured the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.6.
It was felt as an Intensity II quake in General Santos City; Alabel, and Kiamba, Sarangani province.
Meanwhile, it was registered as an Intensity I earthquake in Koronadal City, South Cotabato. Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely to occur. (Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz)
