Duterte creates amnesty commission to advance peace

A new seven-member commission will be established to process applications for amnesty based on a latest order of President Duterte.
The President has signed an executive order creating the National Amnesty Commission as part of advancing its peace agenda, according to his spokesman Harry Roque.
“Kasama ito sa ating hakbang tungo są kapayapaan kung saan inalok natin ang kamay ng kapayapaan sa ilang mga grupo para sila ay bumalik sa normal at payapang buhay,” Roque said during a televised press briefing.
Roque said the new commission will consist of seven members, including the chairperson and two regular members to be appointed by the President.
The Justice Secretary, Defense Secretary, Interior and Local Government Secretary, and the Presidential peace adviser will serve as ex-officio members of the commission.
The Office of the Presidential Peace Adviser would be the secretariat of the new amnesty commission.
“Ang primary task ng National Amnesty Commission ay tumanggap at magproseso ng mga aplikasyon ng amnestiya at tukuyin ang mga aplikanteng puwedeng bigyan nito in connection with the recent amnesty proclamation pending concurrence of Congress,” Roque said.
Roque said the President’s amnesty proclamation has been transmitted to Congress for its concurrence.
Under the Constitution, Roque said amnesty is a power granted to the President that absolves any offense and punishment of a person or group with the concurrence of majority of Congress. (Genalyn Kabiling)
