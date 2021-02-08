Lapu-Lapu City mayor slams rapper over hit song

CEBU CITY – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has pushed for the declaration of a rapper as persona non-grata over a controversial lyrics of the artist’s hit song.
In a press briefing Monday, Chan said he will ask the City Council to declare EZ Mil as persona non grata over the lyrics of his hit rap song “Panalo.”
Chan was irked with the line in the track that goes “Nanalo na ako nung una pa pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan.”
Aside from declaring the rapper as an unwelcome person in the city, Chan said the city will also explore taking legal charges against the rapper.
“We will consult with our City Attorney. We will study on what charges to be filed against this person,” said Chan in mixed Cebuano and English.
A video of the rapper performing the rap track inside the Wish USA 1075 mobile radio bus has already gained more than 27 million views since it premiered on YouTube last January 21.
The rapper has since apologized for the lyrics. He said the line was for “rhyming pattern” as he admitted it was inaccurate since Lapu-Lapu was not beheaded.
“We were hurt by this. It affects us Opongonan. This is very unfair on our part that he changed the history and I’m sure the National Historical Commission will react on this issue,” said Chan.
The city is named after Datu Lapu-Lapu, the island’s chieftain, who led the defeat against the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1521 in the Battle of Mactan.
“If his purpose was to become famous, this is not the right thing to do. You can achieve rhyming but do not make up your own story. It seems like he mocked us,” said Chan.
Chan said the rapper should have realized that even President Duterte declared Lapu-Lapu as a national hero.
Chan said what the rapper did was uncalled for especially that the city will be celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan on April 27.
“This is a big insult to us Oponganons. He mocked the person that we consider a hero,” Chan added.
Instead of acting like a role model, the rapper did something that angered the people in Lapu-Lapu.
“He is not a good model for the youth. If he doesn’t recognize Lapu-Lapu as a hero, he should have not created a song that will irk the people. He is not someone that should be looked up to by the youth,” said Chan. (Calvin D. Cordova)
