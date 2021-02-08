Moving quotes

INSPIRING QUOTES: Just got a hold of a few moving, inspiring quotes from international boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.
He says: “I will always be a fighter, not just because it’s my profession. I was a fighter long before I first set foot in a boxing ring. All my life, I fought to live every single day in my youth, I fought for survival. Now I do it and get paid for it.”
On purpose: “I believe that I was born for a purpose, destined to serve as inspiration for the average Filipino and the rest of the world. To fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and defy, and to embrace life in all its difficulties. I consider myself not just a fighter, but a warrior that has won over many battles.’’
NO STOPPING: Despite his illustrious record as a world champion in four of the 8 glamour divisions (flyweight, featherweight, lightweight and welterweight), Manny has yet to announce retirement at 42. His last fight was with Keith Thurman Jr. in 2019.
He confirmed with Sports Illustrated he will fight Conor McGregor this year.
GIVING THANKS: I notice that in many of his interviews,
Manny never fails to thank God, people, those he calls his partners. Allow me to indulge you a bit.
One specific partner that Manny mentioned is Alaxan FR, a pain reliever brand by Unilab. Manny wrote in a post: “I had to punch my way to victory every time. I had to train. Bugbog ako. Kaya tanong sa’kin, ‘Pano ko nagagawa ‘to?’ My secret is speed – in my punches and my pain recovery. Most of all, it’s my family and friends, my coach and team, and my partner Alaxan FR, kasama ko sa laban since 1995.’’
