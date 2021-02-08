Nadine belies nose job rumor

Nadine Lustre has denied lingering rumor about her having undergone rhinoplasty, maintaining her nose is “real.”
According to the actress-singer, if her nose looks different, it is due to nothing else but natural physical changes given to age. She went on to add that her losing a lot of weight along the way might have made her nose more defined.
She said, “I feel like it’s puberty. it’s the growing up that really made it look like (this). It’s the same nose.”
“(And) because I lost a lot of weight…mas nag-define siya.”
Lustre then addressed her bashers: “You can believe whatever you wanna believe, but I’m telling you now, I’m not lying to you that… I’ve never had my nose done!”
She did admit thinking about doing so prior, however.
“I’ve thought about it a lot of times. I would consult with a doc but, like, at the end of the day, it looks good, it’s okay.”
Lustre then asked, “I really don’t understand why is there such a stigma when it comes to plastic surgery? I don’t understand why people see it as a bad thing, and people use it against people who actually do it.
“You can’t really hate on a person who wants to improve how they look and wants to look good.”
“It shouldn’t be a bad thing. If anything, it’s not your business because they wanted to do it. I mean, it’s their body. I honestly don’t see it as something bad. It’s really just none of your business.”
